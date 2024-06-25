RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul, Akhilesh hold up Constitution, take oath
June 25, 2024  16:48
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha holding up a copy of the Constitution of India. Samajwadi Party Chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav also took oath holding up the Constitution. In Parliament, Rahul and Akhilesh are sharing the same bench.
