Rahul, Akhilesh hold up Constitution, take oath

Rahul, Akhilesh hold up Constitution, take oathJune 25, 2024 16:48
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha holding up a copy of the Constitution of India. Samajwadi Party Chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav also took oath holding up the Constitution. In Parliament, Rahul and Akhilesh are sharing the same bench.
TOP STORIES
From bricks to stocks: Indian family houses take leap with new-found wealth
Led by a new generation of entrepreneurs, India's family offices are shifting from traditional investments in physical and tangible assets like real estate to investing in technology, healthcare, and retail stocks. This new wave of...