Porsche teen to be released from remand home
June 25, 2024  15:07
Pune Porsche car crash: Bombay HC orders juvenile accused to be released from observation home. Details awaited.
'Nitish may take such a decision because he was the first person who was with the INDIA front.' 'He went back only because he did not get proper encouragement from the Congress.' 'Nitish will take a decision provided there is a strong...

The Delhi high court on Tuesday stayed the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Seemingly expressing his displeasure against ministers demanding three more deputy chief minister posts in Karnataka, state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the party would respond to them appropriately.

Novak Djokovic injured his right knee during his fourth-round win at the French Open and pulled out of the quarter-finals before having surgery on June 6.

'It looks like an overnight success but nothing happens overnight.' 'There's a lot of struggle, hard work and sacrifice.'

