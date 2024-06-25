RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Porsche teen released from observation home
June 25, 2024  20:38
Just In: Teenager involved in Pune Porsche crash that killed two people has been released from the observation home following the Bombay high court order. 

More details soon. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

Atishi's indefinite fast for water ends with hospitalisation
Delhi Water Minister Atishi ended her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital after she was hospitalised early Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

Tatas to build Rs 650 cr museum of temples in Ayodhya
Sharing details about the decision, tourism minister Jaivir Singh said the tourism department would provide the company land for the international-level museum on a 90-year lease for a token amount of Re 1.

South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis
South Africa's bid to lift a first major cricket trophy could come down to whether they can finally shed the unwanted tag of "chokers".

Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Nestle,...

Co-inventor of DLS method, Frank Duckworth passes away
nglish statistician and one of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Frank Duckworth died at the age of 84.

