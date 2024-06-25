RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Porsche crash: Bombay HC orders release of juvenile accused
June 25, 2024  15:51
image
Update: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered that a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in Pune last month be released immediately from an observation home. 

 The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, was lodged at an observation home in Maharashtra's Pune city. 

 A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande quashed the orders issued by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) remanding the minor to the observation home. 

 "We allow the petition and order his release. The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) shall be in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt)," the court said. The bench noted the JJB's remand orders were illegal and passed without jurisdiction. The court said amid the "immediate reaction to the accident, the kneejerk reaction and the public outcry, the CCL's age was not considered." 

 "The CCL is under 18 years old. His age needs to be considered," the bench said. It said the court was bound by law, the aims and objectives of the Juvenile Justice Act and must treat him as any child in conflict with law separately from adult, despite the seriousness of the crime. "CCLs are to be considered differently," the HC said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Nitish Could Come Back To INDIA'
'Nitish Could Come Back To INDIA'

'Nitish may take such a decision because he was the first person who was with the INDIA front.' 'He went back only because he did not get proper encouragement from the Congress.' 'Nitish will take a decision provided there is a strong...

HC stays Kejriwal's bail, says trial court didn't apply its mind
HC stays Kejriwal's bail, says trial court didn't apply its mind

The Delhi high court on Tuesday stayed the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

As Karnataka ministers seek 3 more deputy CMs, Shivakumar says...
As Karnataka ministers seek 3 more deputy CMs, Shivakumar says...

Seemingly expressing his displeasure against ministers demanding three more deputy chief minister posts in Karnataka, state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the party would respond to them appropriately.

Djokovic to play Wimbledon only if...
Djokovic to play Wimbledon only if...

Novak Djokovic injured his right knee during his fourth-round win at the French Open and pulled out of the quarter-finals before having surgery on June 6.

'How Munjya Changed My Life!'
'How Munjya Changed My Life!'

'It looks like an overnight success but nothing happens overnight.' 'There's a lot of struggle, hard work and sacrifice.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances