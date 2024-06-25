Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker

Sign inCreate Account
Afghanistan rode on a late cameo from skipper Rashid Khan to post 115 for 5 against Bangladesh in their concluding T20 World Cup Super Eight match in St Vincent on Tuesday. His 10-ball 19, which included 3 sixes, enabled the team put up...
Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday led the ruling National Democratic Alliance's efforts in reaching out to opposition parties to build a consensus on the choice for the Lok Sabha Speaker.
'The idea is to frame the ToR quickly, so that Trai can begin its consultations with industry stakeholders.'
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has agreed to enter a plea deal with the Joe Biden administration that could pave the way for him to avoid imprisonment in the United States, according to recently filed federal court documents, CNN...
After attending Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's grand wedding reception on June 23, film folk took to social media to share inside pictures of the party.