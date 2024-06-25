RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker
June 25, 2024  11:22
image
BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. He will file his nomination at 11.30 am today.


