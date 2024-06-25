NO bail for Arvind Kejriwal, says HC





The bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain stays the Arvind Kejriwal bail order granted by the trial court on June 20. The bench had reserved the order on June 21 after the agency challenged the trial court's decision, which has been put on hold until the ruling.





Meanwhile, the court has already fixed the main matter for July, where ED challenged the trial court order granting Arvind Kejriwal regular bail in the case.

Delhi HC allows Enforcement Directorate's plea to stay the trial court's bail order for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged money laundering excise scam.