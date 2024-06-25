RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Murdered Renukaswamy's parents meet CM Siddaramaiah, seek govt job
June 25, 2024  17:59
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (middle) in police custody/ANI Photo
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (middle) in police custody/ANI Photo
The parents of Renukaswamy, in whose murder case Kannada actor  is an accused, on Tuesday met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and expressed satisfaction about the ongoing police probe into the death of their son. 

They also sought a government job for Renukaswamy's wife, who is pregnant. 

A total of 17 people including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case. 

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. 

His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9. 

The chief minister has responded positively to the request made by Renukaswamy's parents regarding a government job for their daughter in-law, his office said in a statement. 

Darshan and other accused are currently in judicial custody. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Simply not for me': Bhutia hangs up political boots after poll routs
'Simply not for me': Bhutia hangs up political boots after poll routs

Bhaichung, the vice president of the Sikkim Democratic Front, lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia in the Barfung seat, which marked his sixth electoral defeat.

I Wish I Had A Paid PR: Varun
I Wish I Had A Paid PR: Varun

Varun Chakravarthy was the second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 with 21 wickets in 15 games as he played a major role in KKR's title triumph.

Sonakshi-Zaheer Post Wedding Pix
Sonakshi-Zaheer Post Wedding Pix

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posted pictures of their magical wedding day, looking totally in love.

HC grants bail to 17 PFI men in Kerala RSS leader murder case
HC grants bail to 17 PFI men in Kerala RSS leader murder case

The high court's 111-page order came on the appeals moved by the 26 accused against the special court's orders denying them bail.

Test cricket at very low point in West Indies: Sarwan
Test cricket at very low point in West Indies: Sarwan

Ramnaresh Sarwan foresees a mass exodus of the Caribbean players to mainland America where the game has got a major push with hosting of the T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances