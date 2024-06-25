Murdered Renukaswamy's parents meet CM Siddaramaiah, seek govt job





They also sought a government job for Renukaswamy's wife, who is pregnant.





A total of 17 people including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.





According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.





His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9.





The chief minister has responded positively to the request made by Renukaswamy's parents regarding a government job for their daughter in-law, his office said in a statement.





Darshan and other accused are currently in judicial custody. -- PTI

