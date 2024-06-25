RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kharge was too busy to speak to Rajnath: BJP
June 25, 2024  12:40
NDA leaders signed a motion paper in favour of Om Birla for the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.  

On INDIA bloc fielding K Suresh for Lok Sabha post, Union Minister and BJP MP Piyush Goyal says, "In the morning, Rajnath Singh ji wanted to discuss with Mallikarjun Kharge ji but he was busy so he said that Venugopal ji would talk to you. But after speaking with TR Baalu and KC Venugopal ji, the old mentality that we will dictate the terms was shown again that the condition is that first decide who will be the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha and then support will be given for the Speaker, we condemn this type of politics."

"They said first decide the name for Deputy Speaker then we will support the Speaker candidate. We condemn such politics. A good tradition would have been to choose the Speaker unanimously. 

"The Speaker does not belong to any party or opposition; he belongs to the entire House. Similarly, the Deputy Speaker also does not belong to any party or group; he belongs to the entire House and hence there should be consent of the House. Such conditions that only a particular person or from a particular party should be the Deputy Speaker, do not fit into any tradition of the Lok Sabha."
