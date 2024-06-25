Kharge was too busy to speak to Rajnath: BJP





On INDIA bloc fielding K Suresh for Lok Sabha post, Union Minister and BJP MP Piyush Goyal says, "In the morning, Rajnath Singh ji wanted to discuss with Mallikarjun Kharge ji but he was busy so he said that Venugopal ji would talk to you. But after speaking with TR Baalu and KC Venugopal ji, the old mentality that we will dictate the terms was shown again that the condition is that first decide who will be the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha and then support will be given for the Speaker, we condemn this type of politics."