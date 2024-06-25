Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to release in September





The announcement comes a day after Ranaut took oath as the BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session.





The release of the period political drama has been delayed multiple times; it was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.





Ranaut, the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of Emergency, said she drew inspiration from William Shakespeare's play The Tragedie of Macbeth to make her upcoming film.





"I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024," the actor, who plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, said in a statement.





In an X post, Ranaut said she was announcing the release of her movie Emergency to mark the "beginning of the 50th year of independent India's darkest chapter".





"The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy," she added. -- PTI

