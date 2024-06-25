RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Julian Assange leaves UK after plea deal with US
June 25, 2024  08:48
image
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has agreed to enter a plea deal with the Joe Biden administration that could pave the way for him to avoid imprisonment in the United States, according to recently filed federal court documents, CNN reported.

The WikiLeaks founder has reportedly consented to plead guilty to a felony charge connected to his alleged involvement in one of the largest breaches of classified US government material.

This agreement, if approved by a federal judge, would see Assange receiving a 62-month sentence, which matches the duration he has already served in London's high-security Belmarsh prison while contesting extradition to the US.

The plea deal includes crediting his time served, potentially allowing Assange to immediately return to his native Australia.

Assange's release from Belmarsh was confirmed by WikiLeaks, who announced on Tuesday that he had been granted bail by the high court in London and subsequently departed from Stansted airport.

A video posted by the organisation showed Assange boarding a plane after leaving the UK, as reported by CNN.

According to the US District Court in the Northern Mariana Islands, a plea hearing and sentencing have been scheduled for Wednesday morning. 

Prosecutors explained to the court that Assange preferred not to set foot in the continental US for his guilty plea, hence the choice of venue near Australia, where he intends to return following the court proceedings.

The Justice Department prosecutors anticipate Assange will plead guilty to the charge and be sentenced accordingly.

Assange had been sought by US authorities for publishing confidential military records leaked by Chelsea Manning between 2010 and 2011. He faced 18 counts from a 2019 indictment related to the breach, which carried a potential maximum sentence of up to 175 years in prison, although it was unlikely he would receive the full term.

US officials alleged Assange had actively encouraged Manning to obtain extensive amounts of unfiltered US diplomatic cables, potentially endangering confidential sources, as well as significant Iraq war-related reports and Guantanamo Bay detainee information, according to CNN.

President Joe Biden had hinted at a potential deal, supported by Australian government officials, to facilitate Assange's return to Australia.

However, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department officials insisted that any agreement include a felony guilty plea by Assange, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by CNN.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fasting Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops
Fasting Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops

Delhi Water Minister Atishi was hospitalised early Tuesday after her health deteriorated due to her indefinite fast to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing crisis, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said in New Delhi.

Modi Firmly In Control Of Ministers
Modi Firmly In Control Of Ministers

The strong message from the prime minister is of continuity of policies he considers right with strong emphasis on execution, points out T N C Rajagopalan.

Bigg Boss: Anil Kapoor Is Only Good Part
Bigg Boss: Anil Kapoor Is Only Good Part

This season of BB OTT may be a difficult watch, observes Namrata Thakker.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan: 'There's No NEET Gadbad But A Scam'
Dr Dhruv Chauhan: 'There's No NEET Gadbad But A Scam'

'Aspiring doctors have put in years of their lives to study in preparation for NEET exams as they start studies from Class 9 to get good marks.' 'And today, after the NEET paper leak, these students even after getting good marks are...

IT Freshers: Worst Hiring In 20 Years!
IT Freshers: Worst Hiring In 20 Years!

'The top five IT giants are not hiring, but most of the freshers want to start their careers with the top five IT firms.' 'In today's scenario this is a challenge.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances