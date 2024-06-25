RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IPS officer Khalid suspended for allowing hoarding sans DGP office nod
June 25, 2024  20:54
A view of the hoarding collapse in Mumbai/ANI Photo
Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid for allowing a giant hoarding -- whose collapse last month claimed 17 lives -- without the approval of the DGP office. 

The 140120 ft hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area collapsed on May 13 during gusty winds and unseasonal rains. 

A notification issued by the state home department on Friday said the IPS officer, as the then Government Railway Police commissioner, permitted the erection of the hoarding without taking mandatory permission from the office of Maharashtra director general of police. 

Khalid committed administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding on his own, the notification said. 

The hoarding size also deviated from the approved norms, it added. 

The suspension comes amid reports of Mumbai police probing a series of money transactions allegedly linking the company that owned the hoarding, and a business associate of the wife of the IPS officer. 

"A preliminary inquiry has been conducted regarding the collapse of the hoarding, erected on Railway Police land," the notification said. 

A report was submitted by the DGP, Maharashtra state has clearly mentioned the gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding that collapsed on May 13, it said. -- PTI
