RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hooch tragedy: AIADMK MLAs suspended from TN assembly for a day after 'ruckus'
June 25, 2024  20:31
A view of the TN assembly/File image
A view of the TN assembly/File image
Members of the Opposition AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly were suspended for a day on Tuesday for allegedly creating a ruckus after they tried to raise the issue of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during Question Hour. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin recalled that the house had already debated the issue in detail, and he had outlined the steps taken by the government following the tragedy. 

As many as 58 persons have died so far after consuming illicit arrack on June 19 in Kallakurichi, and several dozens of people are still under treatment in various hospitals. 

Stalin alleged the main opposition party was indulging in "planned activities" in the house, unable to stomach his party DMK-led alliance winning "40/40", netting all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the just-concluded elections. 

With the AIADMK trying to raise the issue once again during Question Hour at the start of the house proceedings and remaining steadfast over the demand, Speaker M Appavu ordered their eviction. 

Later, municipal administration minister KN Nehru moved a resolution seeking the suspension of those opposition members who indulged in the "ruckus", for the rest of the session, but this was altered to suspension for a day following Stalin's intervention. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Atishi's indefinite fast for water ends with hospitalisation
Atishi's indefinite fast for water ends with hospitalisation

Delhi Water Minister Atishi ended her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital after she was hospitalised early Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

Tatas to build Rs 650 cr museum of temples in Ayodhya
Tatas to build Rs 650 cr museum of temples in Ayodhya

Sharing details about the decision, tourism minister Jaivir Singh said the tourism department would provide the company land for the international-level museum on a 90-year lease for a token amount of Re 1.

South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis
South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis

South Africa's bid to lift a first major cricket trophy could come down to whether they can finally shed the unwanted tag of "chokers".

Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high
Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Nestle,...

Co-inventor of DLS method, Frank Duckworth passes away
Co-inventor of DLS method, Frank Duckworth passes away

nglish statistician and one of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Frank Duckworth died at the age of 84.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances