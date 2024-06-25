Hooch tragedy: AIADMK MLAs suspended from TN assembly for a day after 'ruckus'





Chief Minister MK Stalin recalled that the house had already debated the issue in detail, and he had outlined the steps taken by the government following the tragedy.





As many as 58 persons have died so far after consuming illicit arrack on June 19 in Kallakurichi, and several dozens of people are still under treatment in various hospitals.





Stalin alleged the main opposition party was indulging in "planned activities" in the house, unable to stomach his party DMK-led alliance winning "40/40", netting all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the just-concluded elections.





With the AIADMK trying to raise the issue once again during Question Hour at the start of the house proceedings and remaining steadfast over the demand, Speaker M Appavu ordered their eviction.





Later, municipal administration minister KN Nehru moved a resolution seeking the suspension of those opposition members who indulged in the "ruckus", for the rest of the session, but this was altered to suspension for a day following Stalin's intervention. -- PTI

Members of the Opposition AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly were suspended for a day on Tuesday for allegedly creating a ruckus after they tried to raise the issue of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during Question Hour.