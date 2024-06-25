Former J-K Bar Association president arrested in advocate murder case





Qayoom, known for his close association with pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was taken into custody after the State Investigation Agency collected substantial evidence against him, the officials said.





Qadri, a human rights expert who frequently appeared on television debates, was fatally shot at his residence in the Hawal area of downtown in September 2020.





He had narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2018.





The officials said that during the investigation, Qayoom emerged as the primary suspect behind the murder conspiracy. Qayoom is the father-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court judge Justice Javed Iqbal Wani.





Following the high-profile killing, a Special Investigation Team was formed by the police to probe into Qadri's murder.





Subsequently, the case was transferred to the SIA for further examination.





In a related development, in August 2022, the police conducted searches at Qayoom's residences and those of two other lawyers in Srinagar, seizing various digital devices, bank statements and documents, as part of the ongoing probe. -- PTI

