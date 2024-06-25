RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Former J-K Bar Association president arrested in advocate murder case
June 25, 2024  18:12
image
The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association president Mian Qayoom on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy of fellow advocate Babar Qadri in 2020, officials in Srinagar said. 

Qayoom, known for his close association with pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was taken into custody after the State Investigation Agency collected substantial evidence against him, the officials said. 

Qadri, a human rights expert who frequently appeared on television debates, was fatally shot at his residence in the Hawal area of downtown in September 2020. 

He had narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2018. 

The officials said that during the investigation, Qayoom emerged as the primary suspect behind the murder conspiracy. Qayoom is the father-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court judge Justice Javed Iqbal Wani. 

Following the high-profile killing, a Special Investigation Team was formed by the police to probe into Qadri's murder. 

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the SIA for further examination. 

In a related development, in August 2022, the police conducted searches at Qayoom's residences and those of two other lawyers in Srinagar, seizing various digital devices, bank statements and documents, as part of the ongoing probe. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Simply not for me': Bhutia hangs up political boots after poll routs
'Simply not for me': Bhutia hangs up political boots after poll routs

Bhaichung, the vice president of the Sikkim Democratic Front, lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia in the Barfung seat, which marked his sixth electoral defeat.

I Wish I Had A Paid PR: Varun
I Wish I Had A Paid PR: Varun

Varun Chakravarthy was the second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 with 21 wickets in 15 games as he played a major role in KKR's title triumph.

Sonakshi-Zaheer Post Wedding Pix
Sonakshi-Zaheer Post Wedding Pix

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posted pictures of their magical wedding day, looking totally in love.

HC grants bail to 17 PFI men in Kerala RSS leader murder case
HC grants bail to 17 PFI men in Kerala RSS leader murder case

The high court's 111-page order came on the appeals moved by the 26 accused against the special court's orders denying them bail.

Test cricket at very low point in West Indies: Sarwan
Test cricket at very low point in West Indies: Sarwan

Ramnaresh Sarwan foresees a mass exodus of the Caribbean players to mainland America where the game has got a major push with hosting of the T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances