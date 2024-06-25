Floor leaders of India bloc to meet Kharge tonight





Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "We are still waiting, if they are ready to give the Deputy Speaker post, we are ready to elect the NDA's candidate unanimously.





"Yesterday PM Modi told about consensus for the smooth functioning of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We are ready to support the Speaker suggested by the Govt's side provided they should also honour the Opposition.





"We have witnessed for the last few years that the Speakers will be from the Govt's side and the Deputy Speaker from the Opposition.





"When UPA was in power, we gave the Deputy Speaker to the NDA for 10 years. The convention is so in the Lok Sabha that the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha is given to the Opposition.





Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge yesterday. Mallikarjun Kharge said we are happy to support your candidate but we want the post of Deputy Speaker to which Rajnath Singh told him that we will consult PM Modi and revert."

Floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties to meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence tonight at 8 pm.