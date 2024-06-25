Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital's old emergency building, nurse rescued





No one was injured in the incident.





A nurse was rescued from the third floor of the building, they said.





DFS chief Atul Garg said the department received information about the fire around 10.40 am.





"The fire was at gate no. 6 of the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in the building's store room," he added.





Manoj Kumar Sharma, DFS divisional officer (South) said, "Eleven fire tenders, including fire bowsers, were rushed to the spot. We controlled the fire immediately and rescued an elderly nurse from the third floor after breaking a window of the hospital."





A police investigation will ascertain the cause of the fire, he said. -- PTI

