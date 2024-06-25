RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Family time after oath
June 25, 2024  09:38
Chandigarh's Congress MP Manish Tewari shared this picture shortly after taking oath, with his wife and daughter. "With Naaznin & Ineka after taking oath," he wrote. 
