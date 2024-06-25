RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dumka: Woman PDS dealer paraded with garland of slippers
June 25, 2024  09:20
Image only for representation
A woman PDS dealer was paraded in a village with a garland of slippers around her neck by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said.

The beneficiaries of subsidised ration alleged that she did not distribute PDS items for the past four months. The incident occurred on Monday in Madhuban village under the Gopokandar Police Station limits.

Gopokandar Police Station in-charge Ranjit Mandal said villagers also blocked the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway for over half an hour as part of their protest.

"The beneficiaries were pacified and the road blockade was lifted by assuring them of distributing ration on Tuesday," he said.

Local Block Development Officer Gautam Modi said a preliminary investigation revealed that the dealer had distributed only 60 per cent of the foodgrains in May and 7 per cent in June.

District Supply Officer Vishal Kumar said that he directed the BDO to ensure ration distribution on June 25.   -- PTI
