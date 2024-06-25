RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi Cong blames AAP, BJP govts for water woes
June 25, 2024  22:23
Residents of Vivekanand Camp in Delhi gather to collect drinking water from a tanker/ANI Photo
Residents of Vivekanand Camp in Delhi gather to collect drinking water from a tanker/ANI Photo
The AAP-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation in Haryana have left the national capital's people at the mercy of the "rain god" to meet their water needs as their pipelines have been running dry for weeks, the Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav alleged on Tuesday. 

In a statement, Yadav noted that AAP came to power in Delhi by promising free power and water. 

If the Delhi government is solely depending on water from Harayna to supply to the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's free water scheme is a big sham, he said. 

Delhi is facing a severe water shortage amid a punishing heat wave that battered the city for weeks. 

Yadav said the people of Delhi elected seven BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha in the hope that they would come to their aid during crises. 

However, they did not play any part in resolving the water shortage issue by taking up the matter with the BJP-led central government, he claimed. 

Yadav said he was also shocked to learn that the Supreme Court had asked the Delhi Development Authority if the illegal cutting of trees in the ridge forest was carried out on directions issued by the Lt Governor as the extreme heatwave conditions in the national capital was on account of the depleted green cover. -- PTI
