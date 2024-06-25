RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong issues whip, asks MPs to be present in LS during Speaker's election
June 25, 2024  18:33
Congress chief whip K Suresh/ANI Photo
Congress chief whip K Suresh/ANI Photo
The Congress on Tuesday issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday during the election for the Speaker's post. 

"Very important issue will be taken up in the Lok Sabha tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, June 26, 2024. All members of Congress party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on June 26, 2024 without fail and support the party stand," the whip issued by Congress chief whip K Suresh said. 

Suresh is also the joint candidate of the opposition INDIA bloc for Speaker's post. 

He takes on NDA's Om Birla. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Simply not for me': Bhutia hangs up political boots after poll routs
'Simply not for me': Bhutia hangs up political boots after poll routs

Bhaichung, the vice president of the Sikkim Democratic Front, lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia in the Barfung seat, which marked his sixth electoral defeat.

I Wish I Had A Paid PR: Varun
I Wish I Had A Paid PR: Varun

Varun Chakravarthy was the second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 with 21 wickets in 15 games as he played a major role in KKR's title triumph.

Sonakshi-Zaheer Post Wedding Pix
Sonakshi-Zaheer Post Wedding Pix

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posted pictures of their magical wedding day, looking totally in love.

HC grants bail to 17 PFI men in Kerala RSS leader murder case
HC grants bail to 17 PFI men in Kerala RSS leader murder case

The high court's 111-page order came on the appeals moved by the 26 accused against the special court's orders denying them bail.

Test cricket at very low point in West Indies: Sarwan
Test cricket at very low point in West Indies: Sarwan

Ramnaresh Sarwan foresees a mass exodus of the Caribbean players to mainland America where the game has got a major push with hosting of the T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances