Chinese envoy calls on EAM Jaishankar; focus on bilateral ties
June 25, 2024  19:57
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar/ANI Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong on Tuesday with a focus on bilateral relationship and the "common interest" in its "stabilisation and progress", amid continuing strain in India-China ties over the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh. 

Jaishankar also separately met envoys of New Zealand and Sri Lanka. 

"Received Ambassador of China Xu Feihong this evening. Discussed our bilateral relationship and our common interest in its stabilization and progress. Wished him a successful tenure," the external affairs minister said on 'X'. 

Xu arrived in Delhi on May 10 after the position of Chinese ambassador remained vacant for nearly 18 months, the longest such gap in over four decades. 

The envoy presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on May 31 along with a number of newly appointed foreign envoys. 

Following his meeting with Jaishankar, the Chinese ambassador said he was looking forward to working with the Indian side to push forward the development of China-India relations towards the "right direction". 

"Honored to call on External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today. We exchanged views on China-India relations and other issues of common interest," the envoy said on 'X'. -- PTI
