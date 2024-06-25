RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chhattisgarh village panchayat secretary among 4 Maoist supporters held
June 25, 2024  23:59
Four supporters of Maoists, including a village panchayat secretary and a civil contractor, were arrested in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh and booked under an anti-terror law, the police said on Tuesday. 

A tractor belonging to Maoist was also seized from their possession, they said. 

Those arrested were identified as Mahesh Meshram (45), Arvind Tulavi (30), Ramkishan Yadav (50) and Sushil Sahu (54), Inspector General of Police (Rajnandgaon) Deepak Jha told reporters. 

The tractor belonging to Maoists was recovered from Tulavi who had been giving it on rent on the direction of the outlaws, he said. 

"After getting inputs, a joint team of the state police's District Reserve Guard and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police raided Tulavi's house and nabbed him. Based on his statement, others were apprehended," Jha said. 


All four were booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act , an anti-terror act, and the Indian Penal Code, the IPS officer informed. 

Investigation carried out so far suggests Ramkishan Yadav, a resident of neighbouring Rajnandgaon district, is a civil contractor who had been handling various road works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the state forest department in MMA district, he said. -- PTI
