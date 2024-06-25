RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI to produce Kejriwal in court tomorrow, AAP cries foul
June 25, 2024  23:08
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday examined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the excise policy case. 

The CBI also got permission for Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court tomorrow, ANI has tweeted. 

Reacting to the development, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP was hatching a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Kejriwal in a fake case.   

"We have learnt from reliable sources that the BJP-led Centre has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers at a time when there is a huge possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court. They have planned to frame him in a fake case by the CBI and get him arrested. 

"The entire country is watching the atrocities of the BJP. How will one get justice in such circumstances? People will stand up against this," the Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Congress picks Rahul Gandhi as leader of Oppn in Lok Sabha
Congress picks Rahul Gandhi as leader of Oppn in Lok Sabha

The decision on Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

T20 WC: Gaffaney, Tucker to officiate India vs England semis
T20 WC: Gaffaney, Tucker to officiate India vs England semis

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker of Australia will be the on-field officials for the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between India and England

Conditions apply: Sharad Pawar on reinducting Ajit faction
Conditions apply: Sharad Pawar on reinducting Ajit faction

However, induction in the NCP-SP will come with riders, asserted the former Union minister.

T20 WC: Afghanistan deserve to be in the semis: Rashid
T20 WC: Afghanistan deserve to be in the semis: Rashid

Afghanistan scripted history by qualifying for their maiden T20 World Cup semi-final with a win over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Bhaichung Bhutia Hangs Up Political Boots
Bhaichung Bhutia Hangs Up Political Boots

'After the 2024 election results, I have had the realisation that electoral politics is simply not for me. I am therefore quitting all forms of electoral politics with immediate effect.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances