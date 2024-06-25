CBI to produce Kejriwal in court tomorrow, AAP cries foul





The CBI also got permission for Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court tomorrow, ANI has tweeted.





Reacting to the development, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP was hatching a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Kejriwal in a fake case.





"We have learnt from reliable sources that the BJP-led Centre has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers at a time when there is a huge possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court. They have planned to frame him in a fake case by the CBI and get him arrested.





"The entire country is watching the atrocities of the BJP. How will one get justice in such circumstances? People will stand up against this," the Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday examined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the excise policy case.