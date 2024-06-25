Bengal police arrests another youth for links to Bangladeshi terror outfit





The youth, identified as Harej Shiekh from Mollahpur in Nadia district, was arrested from Howrah railway station, the officer said, adding that he was sent to 14-day police remand after being produced in a city court.





The officer said Sheikh's name emerged during the interrogation of another youth, a computer science student, who was arrested in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday night.





"We learned about Harej while questioning the computer science student who was arrested in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday night. We arrested this youth due to his alleged links to Shahadat-e al Hiqma," he said.





The STF officer said they are investigating whether Sheikh or the banned terror outfit were planning any specific actions.





"The commanders of the terror module used social media to recruit youths. Initially, they would scan profiles to identify a person's interest in Islamic fundamentalism. Then they would start brainwashing them by sending audio messages," the officer elaborated. -- PTI

The Special Task Force unit of West Bengal police on Tuesday arrested another person for his alleged links to banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit Shahadat-e al Hiqma, a senior police officer said.