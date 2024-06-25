RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengal police arrests another youth for links to Bangladeshi terror outfit
June 25, 2024  22:17
File image
File image
The Special Task Force unit of West Bengal police on Tuesday arrested another person for his alleged links to banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit Shahadat-e al Hiqma, a senior police officer said. 

The youth, identified as Harej Shiekh from Mollahpur in Nadia district, was arrested from Howrah railway station, the officer said, adding that he was sent to 14-day police remand after being produced in a city court. 

The officer said Sheikh's name emerged during the interrogation of another youth, a computer science student, who was arrested in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday night. 

"We learned about Harej while questioning the computer science student who was arrested in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday night. We arrested this youth due to his alleged links to Shahadat-e al Hiqma," he said. 

The STF officer said they are investigating whether Sheikh or the banned terror outfit were planning any specific actions. 

"The commanders of the terror module used social media to recruit youths. Initially, they would scan profiles to identify a person's interest in Islamic fundamentalism. Then they would start brainwashing them by sending audio messages," the officer elaborated. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Congress picks Rahul Gandhi as leader of Oppn in Lok Sabha
Congress picks Rahul Gandhi as leader of Oppn in Lok Sabha

The decision on Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

T20 WC: Gaffaney, Tucker to officiate India vs England semis
T20 WC: Gaffaney, Tucker to officiate India vs England semis

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker of Australia will be the on-field officials for the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between India and England

Conditions apply: Sharad Pawar on reinducting Ajit faction
Conditions apply: Sharad Pawar on reinducting Ajit faction

However, induction in the NCP-SP will come with riders, asserted the former Union minister.

T20 WC: Afghanistan deserve to be in the semis: Rashid
T20 WC: Afghanistan deserve to be in the semis: Rashid

Afghanistan scripted history by qualifying for their maiden T20 World Cup semi-final with a win over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Bhaichung Bhutia Hangs Up Political Boots
Bhaichung Bhutia Hangs Up Political Boots

'After the 2024 election results, I have had the realisation that electoral politics is simply not for me. I am therefore quitting all forms of electoral politics with immediate effect.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances