RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
At LS oath-taking Owaisi says 'Jai ....!', expunged
June 25, 2024  19:12
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi takes oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha/ANI Photo
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi takes oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha/ANI Photo
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday hailed a conflict-hit West Asian region after taking oath as Lok Sabha member, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair striking it off record. 

Owaisi, who has been elected from the Hyderabad seat for his fifth term, took oath in Urdu. 

He also recited a prayer before taking oath. 

After his oath, he hailed his state Telangana, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, apart from raising the AIMIM's slogan for Muslim. 

Owaisi also hailed a west Asian region that is presently facing conflict and has been in focus. 

This was objected to by some members of the treasury benches, leading to an uproar after he finished his oath. 

Radha Mohan Singh, who was in the Chair at the time, assured the members that anything apart from the oath will not go on record. 

The disturbance continued for few minutes, after which the oath-taking resumed. 

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab returned to the Chair soon, and said that only oath or affirmation is being recorded. 

"I have said earlier please avoid invoking anything other than oath or affirmation. That is only to be recorded... That should be adhered to," Mahtab said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tatas to build Rs 650 cr museum of temples in Ayodhya
Tatas to build Rs 650 cr museum of temples in Ayodhya

Sharing details about the decision, tourism minister Jaivir Singh said the tourism department would provide the company land for the international-level museum on a 90-year lease for a token amount of Re 1.

South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis
South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis

South Africa's bid to lift a first major cricket trophy could come down to whether they can finally shed the unwanted tag of "chokers".

Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high
Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Nestle,...

Co-inventor of DLS method, Frank Duckworth passes away
Co-inventor of DLS method, Frank Duckworth passes away

nglish statistician and one of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Frank Duckworth died at the age of 84.

WeWork's exit from India unit unlikely to impact domestic co-working market
WeWork's exit from India unit unlikely to impact domestic co-working market

The exit of WeWork from its India unit is unlikely to have an impact on the country's co-working real estate market, according to industry executives. The company last week received approval from the Competition Commission of India...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances