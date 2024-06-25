Asked to leave school for using mobile, Arunachal boy dies by suicide





The body of Chirang Kri, a class 10 student, was found hanging from a tree by the bank of the Lohit river close to the school at Amliang in Anjaw district on Monday, superintendent of police Rike Kamsi said.





Describing the incident as "very unfortunate", the school principal TM Sathian said the issue was sorted out and Chirang was allowed to continue, but why the student took that extreme step is not known.





The boy's family lodged a complaint against the principal and hostel warden at Hayuliang police station and sought an investigation into the circumstances leading to his suicide.





The police said Chirang, who used to live in the school hostel, was caught using a mobile phone on the premises of the institute, which was prohibited. -- PTI

A 15-year-old boy of Arunachal Pradesh has died allegedly by suicide a day after he was asked to leave his school for using a mobile phone on the campus as it is against the rule, an officer said on Tuesday.