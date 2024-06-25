RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Arrest made in murder of Indian man in US: Police
June 25, 2024  09:47
Police in the US state of Texas have arrested a man in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old Indian national during a robbery at a convenience store in Dallas. 

 Dasari Gopikrishna, who came to the US only eight months ago, was fatally shot at the convenience store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas, on June 21. He hailed from the Yajali village of the Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh. Police have arrested 21-year-old Davonta Mathis for murdering Gopikrishna. He faces capital murder charges for fatally shooting Gopikrisna multiple times, including in the head. During the robbery, Mathis walked into the store, approached the counter and shot Gopikrishna. He stole items before running away, police said.

 Gopikrishna was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Mathis was originally arrested and charged with robbery, but the charge was upgraded to capital murder because of Gopikrishna's death. 

 His bond is set at USD 7.5 million. Sgt. Curtis Phillip of the Mesquite Police described Mathis' behaviour as "very bizarre," noting the significant impact of his decisions at such a young age. 

 Mathis is also charged in a separate fatal shooting in Waco city on June 20. He shot Muhammad Hussain, 60, multiple times, who died from injuries at the hospital. 

 Meanwhile, the Indian consulate here is finalising arrangements with Gopikrishna's family to repatriate his body, officials said. Representatives from the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and family friends are collaborating with the consulate to facilitate the transportation of Gopikrishna's body to his hometown in India. 

 The consulate has confirmed that all police autopsies and necessary formalities have been completed, and they are prioritising the shipment of the body by Tuesday. 

 Gopikrishna's murder is the second in as many days of a convenience store clerk working the night shift. The incident has deeply affected the Indian community in Dallas and surrounding areas. Gopikrishna is survived by his wife and son. PTI
