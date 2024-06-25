5G spectrum auction begins in New Delhi today





The invitation for the spectrum auction was initiated on March 8 this year, but the date of the auction was postponed twice. Initially, May 20 was set as the auction date.





The Department of Telecommunications has named three prominent players Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio Infocomm as the final bidders in the spectrum auction of 10,523.15 MHz of 5G airwaves worth Rs 96,317.65 crore in eight key bands.

The government is all set to hold the 5G spectrum auction on June 25, 2024, the Ministry of Communication said in an official statement. It said the government is aiming at providing affordable and high-quality telecom services to the people in India.