3 men open fire outside car dealership in Haryana, ask owner to pay Rs 5 cr
June 25, 2024  01:01
image
Three unidentified men opened fire outside a car dealership in Haryana's Hisar and demanded Rs 5 crore from its owner, the police said on Monday. 

A video of the incident that took place in the afternoon has surfaced on social media in which the trio, two of them with their faces covered, are seen leaving the showroom. 

According to police, the miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and barged into the dealership in Hisar city. 

They left a note demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner and fired shots in the air outside the showroom before leaving, police said. 

Inspector Risal Singh of Hisar police told PTI over the phone that the unidentified men were suspected to be part of a criminal gang. 

He said the accused also told the staff to ask the owner of the showroom to arrange the money. 

"Investigations are being conducted in the matter," he said. 

In May 2023, police arrested three accused for allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore from a popular eatery owner in Hisar. -- PTI
