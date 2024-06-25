RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2-yr-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in MP's Khargone
June 25, 2024  09:50
A two-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs while she was playing at a construction site in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Tuesday. 

 The incident took place on Monday night on Mangrul Road, Kotwali police station in-charge BL Mandloi said. 

 The girl's father, Sanjay, a resident of Updi village in the district, worked as a watchman at the construction site and was staying there with his family, he said. The man was cooking food and his wife was taking a bath when their daughter ventured on the road while playing. 

Some stray dogs attacked the girl and dragged her for 100-150 metres, injuring her severely, the official said. Later, the couple took the child to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

 District Hospital's civil surgeon Amar Sigh Chouhan said there were serious injuries on the girl's chest and waist due to dog bite, which resulted in her death. The post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday, he said. PTI
