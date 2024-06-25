2nd sodomy case against Deve Gowda grandson





The case was registered based on a complaint by a close aide of Suraj Revanna.





Suraj's aide had earlier filed a complaint on behalf of the MLC against a JD-S worker apparently to protect him.





The first case of sodomy was registered against Suraj on Saturday night.





The next day, he was arrested and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. On Monday, the court remanded him to eight days' police custody.





"The process of registering the second FIR is on against Suraj Revanna," a senior police officer of Hassan said.





A medical doctor, Suraj is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda and son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna.





The MLC is the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also in the police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women in Hassan and filming them. -- PTI

