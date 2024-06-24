RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will not allow attack on Constitution: Rahul
June 24, 2024  12:51
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution, and said it was not acceptable to them. 

 "We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

 "This attack is not acceptable to us," Gandhi said. 

 Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, leaders of the INDIA bloc marched to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching out to the people, the former Congress president said, "Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it." PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sanjeeda, Kajol At Sonakshi's Reception
Sanjeeda, Kajol At Sonakshi's Reception

Bollywood's gorgeous women made sure to grace Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception in Mumbai on June 23, and give it a glamorous touch.

Markram admits SA 'tried to kill the chase too early' vs WI
Markram admits SA 'tried to kill the chase too early' vs WI

South Africa captain Aiden Markram acknowledged that the Proteas erred a bit in attempting to finish off the chase

Rain Threatens India-Australia Game
Rain Threatens India-Australia Game

The weather might steal the spotlight, with rain threatening to wash out the crucial match.

Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath as members of 18th Lok Sabha
Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath as members of 18th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Short-term margin overhang likely for Tata Communications
Short-term margin overhang likely for Tata Communications

The management of Tata Communications presented its product-to-platform strategy and explained how it hopes to grow its new products and portfolios, and geographies. The management targets doubling of data revenue by FY27 to ~28,000...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances