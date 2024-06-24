RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Toddler falls from hotel window in Ajmer, dies
June 24, 2024  15:57
A toddler died after allegedly falling from the window of a second-floor room of a hotel in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday at the Galaxy Palace in Diggi Bazaar. 

 Hansmukh Bhai and his wife Afreen had come on a pilgrimage to the Ajmer Sharif dargah from Surat in Gujarat and checked into the hotel with their four children, including one-and-a-half-year-old Kartik, Clock Tower SHO Dinesh Chaudhary said. 

 In the afternoon, Kartik was playing in front of the open window, which did not have any iron mesh or grille, when he fell. The family took him to JLN Hospital where he was put on ventilator support. He died in the morning, the police said. The family has not lodged any complaint, Chaudhary said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Beauty From Heeramandi
The Beauty From Heeramandi

The young Mallikajaan is simply gorgeous in real life.

Over 1,300 die during Hajj, extreme heat main cause
Over 1,300 die during Hajj, extreme heat main cause

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that as many as 1,301 people died during the Hajj pilgrimage, with 'numerous cases' due to heat stress and 'unauthorised' trips accounting for over four out of five of the deaths, CNN reported.

No Leader Is Bigger Than The Electorate
No Leader Is Bigger Than The Electorate

There is little doubt that the prime minister's own charisma exceeds that of his party, but 2024 is proof that no party can ultimately depend on one person to deliver victory all the time, points out R Jagannathan.

No more support to BJP, only opposition, declares BJD
No more support to BJP, only opposition, declares BJD

The BJD not only supported the BJP in Parliament on different issues over the last few years but also helped Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw get elected to Rajya Sabha in 2019 and 2024.

ICAI, MCA secretary discuss road map to create big Indian companies
ICAI, MCA secretary discuss road map to create big Indian companies

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has held discussions with ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) secretary Manoj Govil on the 'Aggregation of CA Firms' and the roadmap to create big Indian firms, a press statement by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances