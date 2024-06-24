Toddler falls from hotel window in Ajmer, dies

Toddler falls from hotel window in Ajmer, diesJune 24, 2024 15:57
A toddler died after allegedly falling from the window of a second-floor room of a hotel in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday at the Galaxy Palace in Diggi Bazaar.
Hansmukh Bhai and his wife Afreen had come on a pilgrimage to the Ajmer Sharif dargah from Surat in Gujarat and checked into the hotel with their four children, including one-and-a-half-year-old Kartik, Clock Tower SHO Dinesh Chaudhary said.
In the afternoon, Kartik was playing in front of the open window, which did not have any iron mesh or grille, when he fell. The family took him to JLN Hospital where he was put on ventilator support. He died in the morning, the police said. The family has not lodged any complaint, Chaudhary said. PTI
TOP STORIES
ICAI, MCA secretary discuss road map to create big Indian companies
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has held discussions with ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) secretary Manoj Govil on the 'Aggregation of CA Firms' and the roadmap to create big Indian firms, a press statement by...