Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath

Sign inCreate Account
Bollywood's gorgeous women made sure to grace Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception in Mumbai on June 23, and give it a glamorous touch.
South Africa captain Aiden Markram acknowledged that the Proteas erred a bit in attempting to finish off the chase
The weather might steal the spotlight, with rain threatening to wash out the crucial match.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
The management of Tata Communications presented its product-to-platform strategy and explained how it hopes to grow its new products and portfolios, and geographies. The management targets doubling of data revenue by FY27 to ~28,000...