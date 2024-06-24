RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Scindia takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha
June 24, 2024  12:26
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
