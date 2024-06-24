Rupee rises 10 paise against US dollar





Forex traders said a weak US dollar against major rivals overseas on Monday also helped the rupee.





However, weak Asian markets and renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East amid foreign fund outflows capped sharp gains.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.52 and hit the intraday high of 83.44 against the greenback during the session.





It finally settled at 83.47 against the dollar, registering a gain of 10 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

