RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Run bulldozers on drugs-linked pubs: Shinde to cops
June 24, 2024  23:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules. 

A statement from the chief minister's office said Shinde also directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city. 

Pubs in the state's second largest city came into focus over the past 48 hours after a video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with a drugs- like substance. 

"Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs," said the CMO statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 WC PIX: India rout Australia, enter semis unbeaten
T20 WC PIX: India rout Australia, enter semis unbeaten

Images from the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 1 match between India and Australia, at Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Monday.

Do I have to sweep roads? Mamata pulls up MLAs, officials over poor amenities
Do I have to sweep roads? Mamata pulls up MLAs, officials over poor amenities

An angry Banerjee slammed a minister, a former Trinamool Congress mayor and a few bureaucrats for their "below-par performance".

Maiki South Mining wins India's first lithium block in auction
Maiki South Mining wins India's first lithium block in auction

Maiki South Mining Pvt Ltd has bagged the country's first lithium block in Chhattisgarh that was put up for sale, the government said on Monday. Meanwhile, the government cancelled the auction of 14 critical minerals that were on offer...

Will injured Mbappe return in time for key Poland tie?
Will injured Mbappe return in time for key Poland tie?

France striker Kylian Mbappe is making progress in his recovery from a broken nose but will not definitely play in Tuesday's Euro 2024 game against Poland, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

Pune bar 'drug' video arrests rise to 14 as excise dept nabs 6 waiters
Pune bar 'drug' video arrests rise to 14 as excise dept nabs 6 waiters

The police want to trace the youths as well as a minor seen in the viral video, it said in court.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances