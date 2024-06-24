Run bulldozers on drugs-linked pubs: Shinde to cops





A statement from the chief minister's office said Shinde also directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city.





Pubs in the state's second largest city came into focus over the past 48 hours after a video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with a drugs- like substance.





"Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs," said the CMO statement. -- PTI

