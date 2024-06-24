Pune bar 'drug' video: 8 remanded in police custody till Jun 29





The police had launched a probe after a viral video purportedly showed some persons with a drug-like substance at the bar located on Fergusson College Road in Maharashtra's Pune city.





The eight persons, identified as Santosh Kamthe, Vitthal Kamthe, Yogendra Girase, Ravi Maheshwari, Akshay Kamthe, Dinesh Mankar, Rohan Gaikwad, Manas Mallick, were remanded in police custody till June 29 by a court in Pune, the official said.





Citing the viral video, the prosecution told court it has emerged through social media that the accused had given narcotic like substance to its patrons in the hotel and they want to probe the issue further.





Prima facie, it has been found that the accused used social media to invite patrons to the hotel to consume narcotics substances, alcohol and smoke cigarettes, the prosecution told court, adding police wants to probe further about these customers. -- PTI

Eight persons were arrested and four police personnel suspended after a bar in Pune was found operating beyond permissible time limit, an official said on Monday.