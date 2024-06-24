Prajwal Revanna sent to jail for 14 days

Prajwal Revanna sent to jail for 14 daysJune 24, 2024 17:13
A court in Bengaluru today remanded former MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse against several women, to 14 days judicial custody.
As his custody under the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the cases, ended on Monday, he was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.
SIT officials arrested Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru Airport from Germany on May 31. He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls.
A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.
A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Revanna on May 18, following an application moved by the SIT. Revanna has been booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him. -- PTI
