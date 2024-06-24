PM should have spoken on NEET issue: Omar





"While attacking the opposition is the prerogative of the Hon PM & we wouldn't expect BJP being humbled in the recent polls to change that, it would have been in the fitness of things for the Hon PM to spare a few words for the young men & women for whom the #NEET scandal is the only issue that matters," he said on X.





"Exam pe charcha isn't a one off but a long term commitment to the interests & concerns of students," Abdullah said.





He was responding to the prime minister's remarks in Parliament premises on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha.





"People expect good steps from the opposition but it has been disappointing so far," the prime minister had said in Parliament premises.





"India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament," Modi said. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also hoped that Parliamentarians will rise above party lines and raise the NEET issue in the House.





"While hundreds of elected Member Parliamentarians will take oath today after their well earned victories, lacs of students across India who toiled day & night to take multiple competitive exams will watch helplessly as their hard work goes down the drain. Parliament - India's temple of democracy will stand stark in contrast to the despair & despondency these youngsters have been pushed into. Hope every parliamentarian will rise above party affiliation & raise their voice for our younger generation whose future looks very bleak," she posted on X.





The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5.





The agency is also taking steps to bring under its ambit cases registered in various states by police. Abdullah congratulated all the members of Parliament who are taking oath today and demanded that MP-elect from north Kashmir Lok Sabha seat Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer be released.

