Nagpur airport gets bomb threat email; nothing suspicious found after search

Nagpur airport gets bomb threat email; nothing suspicious found after searchJune 24, 2024 23:42
File image
The Nagpur airport was on Monday thoroughly searched by security personnel after authorities received a bomb threat via an email, but nothing suspicious was discovered in the premises, officials said.
This was the third bomb threat message received at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport since April.
When contacted, a senior airport official said that the Airports Authority of India received an email about a pipe bomb being planted in the aerodrome's toilet.
Content of the email was communicated to Nagpur airport authorities in the morning. Security personnel thoroughly checked the airport complex, but did not discover any suspicious items, he said.
Security has been stepped up at the airport. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Maiki South Mining wins India's first lithium block in auction
Maiki South Mining Pvt Ltd has bagged the country's first lithium block in Chhattisgarh that was put up for sale, the government said on Monday. Meanwhile, the government cancelled the auction of 14 critical minerals that were on offer...