Murmu hosts dinner for Modi-led Union Council of Ministers
June 24, 2024  22:43
President Droupadi Murmu hosts a dinner in honour of the Union Council of Ministers, led by PM Narendra Modi/ANI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted a dinner for the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. 

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse also attended the dinner. "President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner in honour of the Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister @narendramodi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X. 

Earlier in the day, Modi and the members of his council of ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha as its first session began on Monday. -- PTI
