Modi busy saving his govt: Rahul flags 10 issues





The issues listed by Rahul Gandhi included alleged NEET irregularities, UGC NET paper leak, a train accident, water crisis, and more.





Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, alleged that PM Modi is busy in saving his government and said, "First 15 days of NDA! 1. Horrific train accident; 2. Terrorist attacks in Kashmir 3. The plight of passengers in trains 4. NEET scam; 5. NEET PG cancelled 6. UGC NET paper leak 7. Milk, pulses, gas, tolls and expensive 8. Forests blazing with fire; 9. Water crisis; 10. Deaths due to lack of arrangements during the heat wave."





"Psychologically on the backfoot, Narendra Modi is busy saving his government," the Rae Bareli MP added.





He further said that "INDIA's strong opposition" will continue to raise the voice of the people, and not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability.





"The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us - and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances. INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people, and not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability," the Congress leader posted.





Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were "attacking" the Constitution and said that such attacks are not acceptable by the Opposition INDIA bloc.





Opposition leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises holding copies of the Constitution in their hands.





"The attack that the PM and Amit Shah are launching on the Constitution is not acceptable to us, we will not let this happen. So, we held the Constitution while taking the oath...Our message is going across, no power can touch the Constitution of India," the Rae Bareli MP told reporters ahead of the beginning of the 18th Lok Sabha session today. -- ANI

