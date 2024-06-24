RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi 3.0: Parliament session to begin today
June 24, 2024  09:18
PM Modi outside Parliament. File pic
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said he was positively looking forward to coordination to run Parliament, as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha gets underway. 

 In a post on X, Rijiju said he shall always be available to assist the members of Parliament as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. 

 "The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the newly elected Hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward to co-ordination to run the house," Rijiju said.

 The newly elected members of the Lok Sabha are set to take oath or make affirmation over the next two days before the Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab and the panel of chairpersons. 

 The new Lok Sabha will elect its Speaker on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, setting out the agenda of the NDA government for the next five years.

 Both the Houses will take up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, which will be replied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2-3. PTI
