Markets tumble in early trade on weak trends





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 463.96 points to 76,745.94. The Nifty dropped 149.6 points to 23,351.50.





Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

Benchmark equity indices tumbled in early trade on Monday amid weak trends from global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Profit-taking after a record-breaking rally also put pressure on the benchmark indices.