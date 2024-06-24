RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Markets tumble in early trade on weak trends
June 24, 2024  10:09
image
Benchmark equity indices tumbled in early trade on Monday amid weak trends from global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Profit-taking after a record-breaking rally also put pressure on the benchmark indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 463.96 points to 76,745.94. The Nifty dropped 149.6 points to 23,351.50. 

 Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

England's Chris Jordan makes history with 1st T20I hat-trick
England's Chris Jordan makes history with 1st T20I hat-trick

The 35-year-old became the first player to take a hat-trick for England in Men's T20Is.

SA score thrilling win over Windies, make T20 WC semis
SA score thrilling win over Windies, make T20 WC semis

Images from the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match between the West Indies and South Africa, in Antigua.

Ishq Vishk Rebound Has Fair Opening Weekend
Ishq Vishk Rebound Has Fair Opening Weekend

When even star-driven films are struggling, one can well imagine how it must be for a film like Ishq Vishk Rebound, which has new faces.

Remembering Sushmaji's Twitter Diplomacy
Remembering Sushmaji's Twitter Diplomacy

Ms Swaraj was a conscientious woman who understood suffering and pathos and attempted in her inimitable way to mitigate them, recalls Rup Narayan Das.

UP: 6 arrested for 'leaking' exam paper to recruit review officers
UP: 6 arrested for 'leaking' exam paper to recruit review officers

The state government cancelled the exam on March 2, following reports that the paper was leaked.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances