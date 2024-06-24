Kangana Ranaut takes oathJune 24, 2024 16:50
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
TOP STORIES
Informal entities in manufacturing lost 5.4 million jobs in 7 years
Unincorporated enterprises in the manufacturing sector lost nearly 1.8 million establishments and shed 5.4 million jobs between July 2015-June 2016 and October 2022-September 2023, an analysis of the fact sheet on 'Annual Survey of...
UPSC to go hi-tech with AI, facial recognition for cheat-free exams
The Commission has desired to incorporate Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication (else digital fingerprint capturing) and facial recognition of candidates, scanning of QR Code of e-admit cards and monitoring through live AI-based CCTV...