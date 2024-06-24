RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jailed Engineer Rashid forced to sit out oath ceremony of 18th Lok Sabha
June 24, 2024  19:29
image
Abdul Rashid Sheikh could not take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday despite his name being called as he is lodged in jail since 2019 after being charged by the NIA in a terror-funding case.

Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to win the parliamentary polls from the Baramulla seat as an Independent candidate.

He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

A Delhi court on Saturday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond by July 1 to an application filed by Rashid, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta fixed the matter for hearing on July 1 and directed the NIA to file its reply by then.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Don't sell Ulips as investment products: Irdai to insurance companies
Don't sell Ulips as investment products: Irdai to insurance companies

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked life insurance companies not to advertise unit-linked plans as investment products in a recent circular.

Shubman Gill to captain new-look India in Zimbabwe T20Is
Shubman Gill to captain new-look India in Zimbabwe T20Is

Youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy and Riyan Parag got the nod after their impressive performances in IPL 2024 earlier this year.

Union minister Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
Union minister Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha election and took oath on Monday as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

INDIA bloc leaders protest in Parl with Constitution copies in hands
INDIA bloc leaders protest in Parl with Constitution copies in hands

Several opposition parties have claimed that the mandate of 2024 Lok Sabha elections was against the ruling haratiya Janata Party, even though it was able to form the government with support of other parties.

Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory
Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory

Mudryk is known for his quirky, and very small, custom-made shin pads. He has one pair inscribed with a Christian-inspired message "Can't, Can't, Can't, Can"

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances