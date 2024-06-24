IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one year extension





Deka is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Deka as the director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, the order said. -- PTI

Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka was on Monday given a one-year extension till June 2025, according to a personnel ministry order.