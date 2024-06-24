IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one year extension

IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one year extensionJune 24, 2024 21:14
Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka was on Monday given a one-year extension till June 2025, according to a personnel ministry order.
Deka is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Deka as the director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, the order said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
BJP talks to allies on Speaker's post, Opposition to force contest
The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun consultations with its allies on the ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post while the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is...