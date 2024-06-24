RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one year extension
June 24, 2024  21:14
image
Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka was on Monday given a one-year extension till June 2025, according to a personnel ministry order. 

Deka is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Deka as the director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, the order said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

38 specially-trained rescue teams to be deployed for 52-day Amarnath Yatra
38 specially-trained rescue teams to be deployed for 52-day Amarnath Yatra

More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the natural ice Shiva Lingam formation inside the cave shrine last year.

Delhi woman hired goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face, held
Delhi woman hired goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face, held

A 30-year-old female graphic designer and a henchman, who she had hired to burn the face of her ex-boyfriend, have been arrested in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, an officer said on Monday.

Canny Switzerland provide blueprint to beat Germany
Canny Switzerland provide blueprint to beat Germany

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann -- who for the third time named the same starting 11 -- is a big fan of Havertz, but the fact an old-school number 9 like Fuellkrug saved the day may prompt calls for the side to have a clear focal point...

Centre notifies rules under anti-paper leak law
Centre notifies rules under anti-paper leak law

The Centre on Monday made public the rules under the recently-notified anti-paper leak law, mandating the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to prepare norms, standards and guidelines for the computer-based tests among others.

BJP talks to allies on Speaker's post, Opposition to force contest
BJP talks to allies on Speaker's post, Opposition to force contest

The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun consultations with its allies on the ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post while the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances