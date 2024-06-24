How long will PM talk about Emergency: Kharge





"...Modi Ji tried to break the Constitution, that's why today leaders of all parties have come together and are protesting. There was a Gandhi statue here. They are breaking all democratic norms, That's why today we want to show that Modi Ji, you should move ahead according to the Constitution..." he added.





Slamming PM Modi over the 'Emergency' remark, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X and wrote, "The non-biological PM is telling the opposition: substance, not slogans. INDIA is telling him: consensus, not confrontation. The non-biological PM is telling the opposition: discussion, not disruption. INDIA is telling him: Attendance, not absence."





Notably, PM Modi lashed out at the opposition over the emergency while addressing media persons outside the new Parliament building before taking oath as a Member of Parliament.





Recalling the 21-month period of emergency that was implemented in the country on June 25, 1975, PM Modi said the new generation of India will never forget that time when the country was turned into a prison, adding that they will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy so that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again.





The Prime Minister concluded his address by stating that the country hopes and expects the opposition to maintain the dignity of democracy, adding that the people want substance, not slogans.

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emergency remark, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge singled out the centre, questioning how long they want to rule by talking about the Emergency. "He will say this 100 times. Without declaring an Emergency, you are doing this. How long do you want to rule by talking about this?" said Kharge.