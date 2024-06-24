RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC to decide on staying Kejriwal's bail tomorrow
June 24, 2024  18:13
image
The Delhi high court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate seeking a stay on the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2.30 pm.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain had reserved the order on June 21 after the agency challenged the trial court's decision and put it in abeyance  until the pronouncement.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), could have walked out of Tihar jail had the high court not granted the interim relief to the central anti-money laundering agency.

The trial court granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20 and ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, and imposed certain conditions, including that he will not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

ED has contended that the trial court's order was 'perverse', 'one-sided' and 'wrong-sided' and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Two Indian women golfers qualify for Paris Olympics
Two Indian women golfers qualify for Paris Olympics

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar secured their places in the upcoming Paris Olympics based on the world rankings.

Irfan Pathan's Make-Up Man Drowns In West Indies
Irfan Pathan's Make-Up Man Drowns In West Indies

It is learnt that Faiyaz Ansari drowned in the swimming pool of the hotel on June 21.

Shamsi: New Proteas keen to shake off 'chokers' tag
Shamsi: New Proteas keen to shake off 'chokers' tag

South Africa's T20 World Cup campaign has seen them win close matches repeatedly, much to the delight of spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

'Jai Shri Ram, NEET-NEET': Slogans fly in Lok Sabha on Day 1
'Jai Shri Ram, NEET-NEET': Slogans fly in Lok Sabha on Day 1

The Lok Sabha witnessed a display of linguistic diversity on Monday, with the newly-elected MPs taking their oaths in English and Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese and Odia.

Informal entities in manufacturing lost 5.4 million jobs in 7 years
Informal entities in manufacturing lost 5.4 million jobs in 7 years

Unincorporated enterprises in the manufacturing sector lost nearly 1.8 million establishments and shed 5.4 million jobs between July 2015-June 2016 and October 2022-September 2023, an analysis of the fact sheet on 'Annual Survey of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances