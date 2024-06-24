RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Doubts about longevity of Modi govt'
June 24, 2024  17:15
Political economist Parakala Prabhakar was one of the few commentators in India who had predicted before the elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not get more than 240 seats! 

And he was bang on!

In his interview to Rediff.com, Prabhakar -- who is married to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- had said, "Modi fatigue has set in, and the BJP is in for huge punishment by the electorate."

"There is no point in pretending that things are what they were before. No, they have changed. The sooner the government and people in power recognise the shift in the ground, the better for them," Prabhakar tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier in the concluding segment of a two-part interview. Read it here. 

